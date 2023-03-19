Colorado vs. Utah Valley: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Colorado Buffaloes (18-16) take on the Utah Valley Wolverines (26-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPNU.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Utah Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Utah Valley Moneyline
Colorado vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends
- Colorado has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Buffaloes' 33 games have hit the over.
- Utah Valley has covered 22 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
- In the Wolverines' 31 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.