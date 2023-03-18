Saturday's contest that pits the UCLA Bruins (25-9) against the Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) at Pauley Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of UCLA, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Bruins suffered a 65-61 loss to Washington State.

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 72, Sacramento State 58

UCLA Schedule Analysis

When the Bruins defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on March 3 by a score of 69-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Bruins have nine Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

UCLA has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 20

72-65 over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 19

73-59 over Arizona (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 2

73-66 on the road over Washington State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 22

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets beat the No. 107-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UTEP Miners, 63-50, on November 26, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Sacramento State has 14 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Sacramento State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-50 over UTEP (No. 107) on November 26

76-63 over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on March 8

82-73 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 23

82-74 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 127) on January 7

70-68 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on November 19

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins average 70.2 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per contest (105th in college basketball). They have a +283 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.

UCLA is averaging 67.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.5 fewer points per game than its season average (70.2).

The Bruins are averaging 71.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.4).

Defensively, UCLA has been better in home games this season, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.4 in road games.

The Bruins' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 67.1 points a contest compared to the 70.2 they've averaged this year.

Sacramento State Performance Insights