The No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) on Saturday at 7:10 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Houston has a 26-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 13th.

The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Tigers give up (67.3).

When Houston puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 25-0.

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Auburn has an 18-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 72nd.

The Tigers put up 16.6 more points per game (73) than the Cougars allow (56.4).

When Auburn allows fewer than 74.7 points, it is 20-3.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Houston averages 77.3 points per game at home, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cougars are ceding 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than when playing on the road (60.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Houston has fared worse at home this year, sinking 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 39.3% percentage in road games.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Auburn is scoring 4.2 more points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (70.9).

At home the Tigers are giving up 64.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they are away (70.9).

Auburn makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.6%).

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/11/2023 Cincinnati W 69-48 Dickies Arena 3/12/2023 Memphis L 75-65 Dickies Arena 3/16/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-52 Legacy Arena at BJCC 3/18/2023 Auburn - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Auburn Schedule