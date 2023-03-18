Saturday's contest between the Houston Cougars (32-3) and the Auburn Tigers (21-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 131.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Houston is 16-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Auburn's 16-14-0 ATS record. The Cougars have hit the over in 14 games, while Tigers games have gone over 17 times. The two teams average 147.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 games. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game with a +641 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allow 56.4 per contest (second in college basketball).

The 36 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 12th in college basketball, and are 8.5 more than the 27.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

Houston makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) while shooting 34.3% from deep (173rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.3%.

The Cougars' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in college basketball, and the 76 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Houston has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.4 (74th in college basketball).

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 73 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball.

The 32.9 rebounds per game Auburn accumulates rank 107th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.9.

Auburn knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 31.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.7%.

Auburn has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (158th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (131st in college basketball).

