Houston vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) aim to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday at 7:10 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.
Houston vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Houston (-5.5)
|132.5
|-250
|+210
|PointsBet
|Houston (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Houston has compiled an 18-16-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.
- Auburn is 16-16-1 ATS this season.
- So far this year, 20 out of the Tigers' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Houston is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- The Tigers were +4500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +7500, which is the 68th-biggest change in the country.
- Auburn has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
