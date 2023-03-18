The No. 11 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) on Saturday. This 6-11 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Raiders score 15.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (58.6).

Middle Tennessee has put together a 25-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

Colorado's record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.8 points.

The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Raiders allow.

Colorado is 22-3 when scoring more than 56.7 points.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 68.8 points, it is 22-2.

The Buffaloes are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Lady Raiders concede to opponents (36%).

The Lady Raiders make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% more than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

