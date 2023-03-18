Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) and the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Middle Tennessee taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 18.
Last time out, the Buffaloes lost 61-49 to Washington State on Friday.
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Colorado 64
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Buffaloes beat the No. 8 Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (nine).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 113th in college basketball while allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +316 scoring differential overall.
- Colorado's offense has been worse in Pac-12 contests this year, averaging 65.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.8 PPG.
- In home games, the Buffaloes are putting up nine more points per game (74.1) than they are in road games (65.1).
- Defensively, Colorado has played better in home games this season, giving up 59.2 points per game, compared to 59.3 away from home.
- The Buffaloes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 64.6 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this season.
