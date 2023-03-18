Saturday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) squaring off against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-64 victory for Colorado, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 61-49 loss to Washington State in their last game on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

On January 6, the Buffaloes picked up their signature win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Colorado has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders' best victory of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 22), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Raiders registered the 67-49 home win on December 4.

The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 72) on December 14

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 68.8 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +316 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Colorado's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 matchups this year, scoring 65.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.8 PPG.

The Buffaloes are scoring 74.1 points per game this year in home games, which is nine more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.1).

Defensively, Colorado has played better at home this year, surrendering 59.2 points per game, compared to 59.3 in road games.

In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been scoring 64.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights