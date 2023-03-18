Saturday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Colorado Buffaloes (23-8) going head to head against the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (28-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-64 victory for Colorado, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Buffaloes fell in their last matchup 61-49 against Washington State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 65, Middle Tennessee 64

Colorado Schedule Analysis

On January 6, the Buffaloes captured their best win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 1

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 10

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Lady Raiders claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

The Lady Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on December 10

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 73) on December 14

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on November 16

74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 87) on December 20

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes' +316 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (45th in college basketball).

On offense, Colorado is averaging 65.9 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.8 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Buffaloes have played better in home games this season, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 65.1 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Colorado is surrendering 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 59.3.

The Buffaloes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 64.6 points a contest compared to the 68.8 they've averaged this year.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights