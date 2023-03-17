Friday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) facing off at Greensboro Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-70 win for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Kennesaw State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 12.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 154.5 total.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -12.5

Xavier -12.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -750, Kennesaw State +525

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Kennesaw State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Pick ATS: Kennesaw State (+12.5)



Kennesaw State (+12.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Xavier has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Kennesaw State is 19-9-0. The Musketeers are 19-11-0 and the Owls are 17-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 156.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Kennesaw State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +250 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 74.1 per contest (295th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 35th in the country, and are 5.9 more than the 28.9 its opponents grab per outing.

Xavier makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) at a 39.5% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 16th in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 199th in college basketball, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier forces 11.5 turnovers per game (214th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (231st in college basketball play).

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls' +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (142nd in college basketball).

Kennesaw State is 203rd in the country at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 its opponents average.

Kennesaw State knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (48th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make, at a 33.4% rate.

Kennesaw State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12 per game (200th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (53rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.