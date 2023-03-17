An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 5-seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) hit the court against the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest starts at 2:00 PM.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 22-2 when it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Gaels are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 257th.

The 71.4 points per game the Gaels average are 8.5 more points than the Rams give up (62.9).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, VCU has a 21-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 123rd.

The Rams put up 11.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Gaels give up to opponents (60.1).

When VCU gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 23-4.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Saint Mary's (CA) is averaging 4.8 more points per game (74.8) than it is in away games (70).

The Gaels surrender 57.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 62.9 in road games.

In home games, Saint Mary's (CA) is sinking 1.2 fewer treys per game (7.9) than on the road (9.1). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (40.1%).

VCU Home & Away Comparison

VCU averages 73 points per game at home, and 68.7 on the road.

The Rams give up 61.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 on the road.

At home, VCU makes 6.1 3-pointers per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.7%) than away (34.9%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Gonzaga L 77-68 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 BYU W 76-69 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Gonzaga L 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 VCU - MVP Arena

VCU Schedule