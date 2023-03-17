An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) take the court against the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The contest starts at 6:50 PM.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Purdue has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 228th.

The Boilermakers put up 73.1 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights allow.

When Purdue totals more than 74.5 points, it is 16-0.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

This season, Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the country, the Knights rank 54th.

The Knights' 78 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue is posting 76.3 points per game this year at home, which is nine more points than it is averaging on the road (67.3).

Defensively the Boilermakers have played better at home this year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in road games.

At home, Purdue is sinking 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

At home Fairleigh Dickinson is putting up 81.5 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging on the road (73.7).

At home, the Knights allow 72.9 points per game. Away, they concede 75.6.

Beyond the arc, Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (37.6%) as well.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Rutgers W 70-65 United Center 3/11/2023 Ohio State W 80-66 United Center 3/12/2023 Penn State W 67-65 United Center 3/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Nationwide Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule