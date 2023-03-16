The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.

Texas A&M has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 53rd.

The Aggies score 73.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions allow.

Texas A&M is 16-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Penn State has put together an 18-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Nittany Lions are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 23rd.

The Nittany Lions' 72.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When Penn State gives up fewer than 73.2 points, it is 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M is putting up 73.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is performing better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Aggies have played better in home games this year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.

In home games, Texas A&M is draining the same number of treys per game as it is away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

Penn State is scoring more points at home (75.9 per game) than away (68.4).

In 2022-23 the Nittany Lions are allowing six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (72.5).

Beyond the arc, Penn State drains fewer triples away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1), and shoots a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (40%) as well.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Arkansas W 67-61 Bridgestone Arena 3/11/2023 Vanderbilt W 87-75 Bridgestone Arena 3/12/2023 Alabama L 82-63 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Penn State - Wells Fargo Arena

Penn State Schedule