The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 12 Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) on Thursday, tipping off at 3:10 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup before filling out your bracket. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
San Diego State -5.5 141.5

San Diego State vs Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats

  • The Aztecs are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • San Diego State has a record of 18-1, a 94.7% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.
  • Charleston (SC) has gone 18-12-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cougars have been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston (SC) has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
San Diego State 12 40% 72.1 152.9 63.6 131 138.2
Charleston (SC) 19 63.3% 80.8 152.9 67.4 131 150.4

Additional San Diego State vs Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

  • San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In the Aztecs' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.
  • Charleston (SC) has gone 10-0 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total six times.
  • The Aztecs average 72.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars give up.
  • When San Diego State scores more than 67.4 points, it is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.
  • The Cougars' 80.8 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 63.6 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 16-11 against the spread and 28-3 overall.

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
San Diego State 15-15-0 9-9 13-17-0
Charleston (SC) 18-12-0 2-0 13-17-0

San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Charleston (SC)
15-1 Home Record 15-1
8-2 Away Record 11-2
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0
5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0
75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3
68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5
6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

