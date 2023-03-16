The No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) will be trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 7:35 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Boise State matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Boise State Moneyline
BetMGM Northwestern (-1.5) 127.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Northwestern (-1.5) 127.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Northwestern (-1) 128.5 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • Northwestern has covered 18 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 11 out of the Wildcats' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Boise State has compiled a 16-15-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Broncos games have gone over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Northwestern is 42nd in the country. It is far below that, 50th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +40000.
  • Northwestern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Boise State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Broncos were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

