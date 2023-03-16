Thursday's contest at McLeod Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (22-9) matching up with the Colorado State Rams (20-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-64 victory as our model heavily favors Northern Iowa.

The Rams head into this game following a 65-56 loss to Wyoming on Tuesday.

Colorado State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Colorado State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Colorado State 64

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams picked up their best win of the season on January 16 by securing a 71-58 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 86-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 16

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 91) on February 4

82-62 at home over BYU (No. 99) on November 8

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 100) on January 7

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 157) on November 11

Colorado State Performance Insights