The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) are a 2.5-point favorite to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 bracket when they play the Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) in a First Four matchup on Wednesday at UD Arena, tipping off at 9:10 PM on truTV. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -2.5 135.5

Arizona State vs Nevada Betting Records & Stats

The Sun Devils have a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona State has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

Nevada has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.

This year, the Wolf Pack have won two of seven games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Nevada has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 13 43.3% 70.3 142.9 67.7 134.6 137.7 Nevada 19 67.9% 72.6 142.9 66.9 134.6 138.3

Additional Arizona State vs Nevada Insights & Trends

Arizona State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Sun Devils have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Nevada has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Five of the Wolf Pack's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Sun Devils put up just 3.4 more points per game (70.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (66.9).

Arizona State has an 8-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 72.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 67.7 the Sun Devils allow.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Nevada is 10-4 against the spread and 15-2 overall.

Arizona State vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 12-18-0 4-12 14-16-0 Nevada 17-11-0 5-4 16-12-0

Arizona State vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits

Arizona State Nevada 10-5 Home Record 14-1 7-6 Away Record 6-7 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

