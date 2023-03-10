The Denver Nuggets (46-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (16-49) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -12.5 235.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 points in 20 of 66 games this season.
  • The average total in Denver's outings this year is 229.5, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 37-29-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 50 times and won 38, or 76%, of those games.
  • Denver has played as a favorite of -750 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 88.2% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 20 30.3% 116.8 228.9 112.7 235 230.1
Spurs 28 43.1% 112.1 228.9 122.3 235 232.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 22 times in 35 home games, and 15 times in 31 road games.
  • The 116.8 points per game the Nuggets record are 5.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.3).
  • When Denver totals more than 122.3 points, it is 16-1 against the spread and 16-1 overall.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Nuggets and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 37-29 1-1 32-34
Spurs 26-39 6-4 37-28

Nuggets vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Spurs
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
16-1
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-12
16-1
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-19
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.3
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
26-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-5
29-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

