The No. 2 seed Wyoming Cowgirls (21-9) will face off against the No. 3 seed Colorado State Rams (20-10) in the MWC Tournament Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 10:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams put up an average of 72.7 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 58.5 the Cowgirls give up to opponents.
  • Colorado State is 19-8 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
  • Wyoming's record is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The 65.8 points per game the Cowgirls average are only 2.5 more points than the Rams allow (63.3).
  • Wyoming has a 16-3 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.
  • Colorado State is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Wyoming L 76-60 Arena-Auditorium
2/28/2023 Boise State W 66-51 Moby Arena
3/6/2023 Boise State W 59-52 Thomas & Mack Center
3/7/2023 Wyoming - Thomas & Mack Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.