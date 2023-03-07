Tuesday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (20-10) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (21-9) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on March 7.

The Rams came out on top in their last game 59-52 against Boise State on Monday.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 66, Wyoming 65

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

When the Rams took down the San Diego State Aztecs, the No. 85 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-58 on January 16, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Colorado State has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

71-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 16

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 93) on February 4

82-62 at home over BYU (No. 101) on November 8

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 102) on January 7

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 157) on November 11

Colorado State Performance Insights