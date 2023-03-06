The Denver Nuggets' (45-19) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Monday, March 6 game against the Toronto Raptors (32-33) at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets head into this game on the heels of a 113-97 victory against the Grizzlies on Friday. In the victory, Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 26 points.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Michael Porter Jr. SF Questionable Illness 17.2 5.5 1 Thomas Bryant C Questionable Ankle 10.9 6.4 0.6 Vlatko Cancar PF Questionable Wrist 5.8 2.4 1.5 Zeke Nnaji PF Out Shoulder 5.2 2.4 0.3

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and TSN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 117.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 112 the Raptors allow.

Denver is 40-3 when scoring more than 112 points.

The Nuggets have been racking up 118.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 117.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.5. It shoots 38.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.6% from long range.

The Nuggets' 117.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in the NBA, and the 112.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 229

