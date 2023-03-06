Colorado State vs. Boise State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Colorado State Rams (19-10) and Boise State Broncos (17-15) going head to head at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:30 PM ET on March 6.
The Rams are coming off of a 66-51 victory against Boise State in their last game on Tuesday.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Colorado State vs. Boise State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 70, Boise State 62
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- The Rams' best win of the season came against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings. The Rams picked up the 71-58 home win on January 16.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
- The Rams have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the country.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 16
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 94) on February 4
- 82-62 at home over BYU (No. 95) on November 8
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 105) on January 7
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 152) on November 11
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +275 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 63.7 per contest (159th in college basketball).
- With 69.4 points per game in MWC action, Colorado State is putting up 3.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.2 PPG).
- In home games, the Rams are posting 5.4 more points per game (75.2) than they are in road games (69.8).
- Defensively, Colorado State has played better in home games this season, surrendering 61 points per game, compared to 67.9 away from home.
- The Rams have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 63.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 9.4 points fewer than the 73.2 they've scored this year.
