The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, face the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent game (March 3 win against the Grizzlies) produced 15 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we dig into Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.3 Assists 2.5 3.5 2.6 PRA -- 18.6 16.8 PR 13.5 15.1 14.2 3PM 0.5 1.3 1.1



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.6.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Raptors have conceded 42.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 17th in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2022 33 9 7 2 0 1 1 2/28/2022 24 14 6 1 2 1 1 11/7/2021 33 12 4 2 0 0 2

