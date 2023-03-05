Air Force vs. San Jose State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Thomas & Mack Center has the Air Force Falcons (13-17) taking on the San Jose State Spartans (5-24) at 7:30 PM ET on March 5. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for Air Force, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Falcons lost 60-51 to San Diego State on Tuesday.
Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Air Force vs. San Jose State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 68, San Jose State 59
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' signature win this season came in a 67-65 victory on January 28 over the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 4
- 76-66 at home over Nevada (No. 240) on February 25
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 248) on January 14
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 248) on February 2
- 67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 7
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons are being outscored by 1.2 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 64 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and allow 65.2 per contest (203rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Air Force puts up more points per game (64.7) than its season average (64).
- When playing at home, the Falcons are putting up 8.0 more points per game (68.9) than they are in away games (60.9).
- Defensively Air Force has been worse in home games this season, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 63.5 on the road.
- The Falcons have been racking up 61.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 64 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
