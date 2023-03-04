Saturday's contest features the Northern Colorado Bears (12-17) and the Weber State Wildcats (6-24) squaring off at Idaho Central Arena (on March 4) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Northern Colorado.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bears earned a 53-46 win against Idaho State.

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 66, Weber State 58

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Bears took down the Colorado State Rams, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 102-91 on November 29, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Bears have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 199) on January 21

72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 214) on December 2

53-46 on the road over Idaho State (No. 230) on February 27

75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 238) on January 14

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on December 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Colorado Performance Insights