Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Western's top teams, the Denver Nuggets (44-19) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23), hit the court at Ball Arena on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSE. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points at home. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 63 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 27 times.
- Denver has had an average of 230 points in its games this season, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 36-27-0 this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 47 times and won 36, or 76.6%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 28-5, a 84.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|27
|42.9%
|117.2
|233.1
|112.8
|224.4
|230.1
|Grizzlies
|22
|36.1%
|115.9
|233.1
|111.6
|224.4
|231.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
- When playing at home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (21-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-16-0).
- The 117.2 points per game the Nuggets average are 5.6 more points than the Grizzlies give up (111.6).
- Denver is 32-12 against the spread and 40-4 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|36-27
|20-11
|31-32
|Grizzlies
|31-30
|0-3
|26-35
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|117.2
|115.9
|5
|9
|32-12
|26-11
|40-4
|32-5
|112.8
|111.6
|12
|6
|28-11
|27-16
|32-7
|32-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.