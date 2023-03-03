The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 28, Jokic posted 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 133-112 win versus the Rockets.

In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.6 22.7 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 14.2 Assists 9.5 10.0 9.6 PRA 46.5 46.3 46.5 PR 36.5 36.3 36.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 15.0% and 18.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.1 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 104.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.7.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Grizzlies have conceded 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

The Grizzlies give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 27 15 13 3 0 0 0 12/20/2022 37 13 13 13 1 0 2

