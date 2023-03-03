Friday's contest features the Denver Pioneers (12-17) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-22) facing off at Denny Sanford Premier Center (on March 3) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Denver.

The Pioneers lost their most recent matchup 83-73 against Omaha on Saturday.

Denver vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Denver vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 71, UMKC 64

Denver Schedule Analysis

The Pioneers' best win this season came in an 83-71 victory over the North Dakota State Bison on February 11.

Denver 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 at home over New Mexico State (No. 190) on November 26

79-74 on the road over South Dakota (No. 216) on February 18

62-51 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on February 4

66-60 at home over St. Thomas (No. 227) on January 5

62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on December 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Denver Performance Insights