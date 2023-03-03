Colorado vs. Washington State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (23-7) versus the Washington State Cougars (21-10) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM on March 3.
The Buffaloes are coming off of a 62-54 win against Oregon State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Colorado vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Washington State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 67, Washington State 62
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes beat the No. 3 Utah Utes in a 77-67 win on January 6, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Buffaloes have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Colorado has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 21/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 33) on February 10
- 65-54 on the road over Washington State (No. 33) on January 1
- 71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on December 21
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes average 69.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per outing (46th in college basketball). They have a +328 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game.
- Colorado's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 contests this year, posting 65.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.5 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Buffaloes are putting up 9.0 more points per game (74.1) than they are on the road (65.1).
- At home, Colorado is ceding 0.1 fewer points per game (59.2) than when playing on the road (59.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes have been scoring 65.1 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 69.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
