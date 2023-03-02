Colorado vs. Oregon State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) and the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors Colorado to secure the victory. Game time is at 11:30 PM ET on March 2.
The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent outing 95-69 against Cal on Saturday.
Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Oregon State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 70, Oregon State 59
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 3 Utah Utes on January 6.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 8-5 (.615%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 21/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 34) on December 21
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 35) on February 3
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 39) on February 10
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes have a +320 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.7 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball and are allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Colorado is scoring 65.9 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (69.7 points per game) is 3.8 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Buffaloes are scoring 9.0 more points per game (74.1) than they are in road games (65.1).
- Colorado cedes 59.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 59.3 away from home.
- The Buffaloes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 66.2 points a contest compared to the 69.7 they've averaged this year.
