Thursday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (22-7) and the Oregon State Beavers (13-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors Colorado to secure the victory. Game time is at 11:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Buffaloes came out on top in their most recent outing 95-69 against Cal on Saturday.

Colorado vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 70, Oregon State 59

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 77-67 victory against the No. 3 Utah Utes on January 6.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 8-5 (.615%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 21/AP Poll)) on January 13

71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 34) on December 21

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 35) on February 3

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 39) on February 10

Colorado Performance Insights