Oddsmakers expect solid results from the Colorado Buffaloes (21-5), listing them with the 44th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +30000 on the moneyline.

At 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, the Buffaloes go head to head with the Arizona Wildcats on the road.

Buffaloes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +30000

Colorado Team Stats

This year, the Buffaloes are 11-1 at home with a 9-4 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

In Pac-12 games, Colorado is 11-3. It is 10-2 outside of conference play.

The Buffaloes have two victories in one-possession games (2-1), and two in games decided by six points or fewer (2-1).

Colorado ranks 91st in the country with 70.1 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 39th with 57.7 points allowed per contest.

Colorado Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 8-4 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

8-4 | 3-1 | 5-0 | 5-0 Colorado has eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Colorado has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

