Tuesday's game between the Colorado State Rams (18-10) and Boise State Broncos (16-14) matching up at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 72-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on February 28.

The Rams head into this game on the heels of a 76-60 loss to Wyoming on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 72, Boise State 60

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams' best victory of the season came against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to our computer rankings. The Rams captured the 71-58 home win on January 16.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

The Rams have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 98) on February 4

82-62 at home over BYU (No. 101) on November 8

76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 106) on January 7

82-58 at home over Montana (No. 155) on November 11

79-51 over Mercer (No. 166) on November 25

Colorado State Performance Insights