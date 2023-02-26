Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 26
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:54 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (42-19) host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-29) after winning five straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 4 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Clippers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- The Nuggets have put together a 33-26-2 ATS record this season compared to the 31-31-0 mark from the Clippers.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 22-14-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (45.2% of the time) as Denver and its opponents (47.5%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Clippers are 7-17, while the Nuggets are 34-11 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is averaging 116.7 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.7 points per contest (13th-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.0 assists per contest.
- The Nuggets are making 12.1 threes per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 39.2% three-point percentage (best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 64.1% two-pointers (accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets) and 35.9% from beyond the arc (27.7%).
