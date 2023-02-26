The Los Angeles Clippers (33-29), on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET, aim to extend a three-game road winning run at the Denver Nuggets (42-19).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSC

ESPN, ALT, and BSSC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 116.7 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 112.7 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +245 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Clippers put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 229.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's total.

Denver has put together a 33-26-2 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 31-31-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +750 +380 - Clippers +950 +500 -

