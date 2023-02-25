Colorado State vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (18-9) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (19-9) facing off at Arena-Auditorium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Colorado State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on February 25.
The Rams head into this game after a 67-64 victory against Air Force on Saturday.
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 66, Wyoming 65
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- On January 16 versus the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings, the Rams claimed their best win of the season, a 71-58 victory at home.
- Colorado State has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.
Colorado State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-62 at home over BYU (No. 97) on November 8
- 66-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 105) on February 4
- 76-65 at home over New Mexico (No. 112) on January 7
- 82-58 at home over Montana (No. 155) on November 11
- 79-51 over Mercer (No. 164) on November 25
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams have a +276 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 74 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.7 per contest to rank 160th in college basketball.
- Colorado State scores fewer points in conference play (70.2 per game) than overall (74).
- The Rams are scoring more points at home (75.8 per game) than on the road (70.8).
- In 2022-23 Colorado State is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (67.1).
- Over their last 10 games, the Rams are compiling 65.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 74.
