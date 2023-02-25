The Wyoming Cowgirls (19-9) will host the Colorado State Rams (18-9) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV: FOX Sports Networks

Colorado State vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 74 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 58.5 the Cowgirls give up.

Colorado State is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 65.2 points.

Colorado State has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.

The Cowgirls record only 1.5 more points per game (65.2) than the Rams give up (63.7).

When Wyoming scores more than 63.7 points, it is 15-3.

Wyoming is 19-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.

Colorado State Schedule