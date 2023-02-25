Air Force vs. Nevada Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (12-16) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-19) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Air Force squad securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Falcons enter this game after a 70-65 loss to New Mexico on Thursday.
Air Force vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
Air Force vs. Nevada Score Prediction
- Prediction: Air Force 70, Nevada 62
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Falcons registered their best win of the season, a 67-65 victory over the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 4
- 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 234) on February 2
- 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 234) on January 14
- 67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 7
- 77-70 at home over San Jose State (No. 297) on January 16
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 64.1 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball) and have a -35 scoring differential overall.
- Air Force's offense has been better in MWC games this season, putting up 64.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.1 PPG.
- The Falcons are averaging 68.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (61.8).
- Defensively Air Force has been worse in home games this year, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 63.8 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Falcons have been scoring 63.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 64.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
