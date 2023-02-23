How to Watch the Colorado vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (26-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Colorado Buffaloes (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at CU Events Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
Colorado vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinal average 19.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (57.8).
- When Stanford gives up fewer than 69.1 points, it is 25-1.
- When it scores more than 57.8 points, Stanford is 25-2.
- The Buffaloes record 69.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 57 the Cardinal allow.
- Colorado is 21-2 when scoring more than 57 points.
- Colorado is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Buffaloes are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Cardinal concede to opponents (32.9%).
- The Cardinal make 46.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Washington
|W 65-43
|CU Events Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 70-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 61-42
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|Stanford
|-
|CU Events Center
|2/25/2023
|Cal
|-
|CU Events Center
