Thursday's game features the Stanford Cardinal (26-3) and the Colorado Buffaloes (21-6) clashing at CU Events Center (on February 23) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 win for Stanford, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Buffaloes suffered a 61-42 loss to Arizona.

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 68, Colorado 62

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes registered their signature win of the season on January 6, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-67.

The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 13

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 27

71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on December 21

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 40) on February 3

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 41) on February 10

Colorado Performance Insights