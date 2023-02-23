Thursday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (17-11) and the Air Force Falcons (12-15) at Clune Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with New Mexico coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Falcons lost their last matchup 67-64 against Colorado State on Saturday.

Air Force vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Air Force vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 69, Air Force 67

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' best win this season came in a 67-65 victory on January 28 against the Colorado State Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.

Air Force has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on December 4

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 233) on January 14

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 233) on February 2

67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 265) on November 7

77-70 at home over San Jose State (No. 296) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Air Force Performance Insights