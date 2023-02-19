Colorado vs. Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) at McKale Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Arizona. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Buffaloes head into this contest after a 70-62 victory against Arizona State on Friday.
Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Colorado vs. Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 68, Colorado 66
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Buffaloes took down the No. 4 Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6.
- The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 36) on February 3
- 71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 39) on December 21
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 42) on February 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (posting 70.1 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and allowing 57.7 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Colorado is averaging fewer points (65.8 per game) than it is overall (70.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Buffaloes are averaging 6.4 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (66.9).
- In 2022-23 Colorado is conceding 1.9 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than on the road (59.2).
- While the Buffaloes are posting 70.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 65.7 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.