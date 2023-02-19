Sunday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) against the Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) at McKale Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Arizona. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Buffaloes head into this contest after a 70-62 victory against Arizona State on Friday.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 68, Colorado 66

Colorado Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Buffaloes took down the No. 4 Utah Utes, 77-67, on January 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 36) on February 3

71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 39) on December 21

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 42) on February 10

Colorado Performance Insights