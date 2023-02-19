Avalanche vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (30-19-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (30-19-5) on the road on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Avalanche vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-125)
|Oilers (+105)
|6.5
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 37 times this season, and have finished 21-16 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Colorado has gone 16-16 (winning 50.0%).
- The Avalanche have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 19 of 54 games this season.
Avalanche vs. Oilers Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|163 (23rd)
|Goals
|209 (1st)
|147 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|181 (21st)
|42 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (1st)
|38 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (28th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Three of Colorado's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 163 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Avalanche have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 147 (2.7 per game).
- The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +16.
