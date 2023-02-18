Saturday's game that pits the Eastern Washington Eagles (14-10) against the Northern Colorado Bears (11-15) at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on February 18.

The Bears head into this contest after a 73-70 loss to Idaho on Thursday.

Northern Colorado vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Colorado vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 68, Northern Colorado 63

Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis

Against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season on November 29, a 102-91 home victory.

The Bears have nine losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 203) on January 21

72-65 at home over South Dakota (No. 220) on December 2

75-56 at home over Portland State (No. 224) on January 14

67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 267) on December 16

77-68 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on November 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Colorado Performance Insights