Denver vs. South Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (12-14) squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for South Dakota, who are favored by our model.
The Pioneers fell in their most recent matchup 82-34 against South Dakota State on Thursday.
Denver vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
Denver vs. South Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 72, Denver 63
Denver Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Pioneers took down the New Mexico State Aggies 60-51 on November 26.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Denver is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Coyotes are 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 110th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Denver is 9-7 (.563%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.
Denver 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-71 at home over North Dakota State (No. 192) on February 11
- 62-51 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 234) on February 4
- 66-60 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on January 5
- 62-59 on the road over Stetson (No. 254) on December 2
- 73-70 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 270) on November 15
Denver Performance Insights
- The Pioneers have been outscored by 4.7 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 187th in college basketball, while allowing 69.6 per outing, 302nd in college basketball) and have a -128 scoring differential.
- Denver has averaged 0.7 fewer points in Summit games (64.2) than overall (64.9).
- At home the Pioneers are putting up 69.5 points per game, 10.4 more than they are averaging on the road (59.1).
- Denver is allowing fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (70.4).
- While the Pioneers are posting 64.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, producing 64.8 points per contest.
