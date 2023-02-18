The Colorado Avalanche (29-19-5) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (26-25-3, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The matchup on Saturday, February 18 begins at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have recorded a 6-2-2 record after putting up 27 total goals (four power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 18.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 25 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Blues 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+150)

Blues (+150) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 29-19-5 record overall, with a 9-5-14 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 19 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-8-2 record (good for 20 points).

The four times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-1-2 (four points).

Colorado has scored exactly two goals in 10 games this season (3-7-0 record, six points).

The Avalanche are 24-7-3 in the 34 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 51 points).

In the 21 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 12-7-2 to record 26 points.

In the 25 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 13-8-4 (30 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Avalanche went 13-11-0 in those matchups (26 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.13 18th 9th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 6th 33.3 Shots 29 27th 23rd 32.5 Shots Allowed 32 21st 10th 23.4% Power Play % 22.7% 12th 19th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.9% 24th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT

NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.