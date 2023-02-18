Saturday's game that pits the Colorado State Rams (17-9) against the Air Force Falcons (12-14) at Moby Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Falcons' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 59-54 loss to Boise State.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Air Force vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Colorado State 74, Air Force 60

Air Force Schedule Analysis

  • The Falcons' signature win of the season came against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons picked up the 67-65 home win on January 28.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 116) on December 4
  • 71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 236) on January 14
  • 74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 236) on February 2
  • 67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on November 7
  • 77-64 on the road over San Jose State (No. 301) on January 5

Air Force Performance Insights

  • The Falcons are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -27 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.0 points per game (202nd in college basketball), and allow 65.1 per outing (204th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Air Force is putting up more points (64.9 per game) than it is overall (64.0) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Falcons are putting up 68.6 points per game, 7.1 more than they are averaging on the road (61.5).
  • Air Force is conceding more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (63.5).
  • While the Falcons are posting 64.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 63.7 points per contest.

