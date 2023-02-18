Saturday's game that pits the Colorado State Rams (17-9) against the Air Force Falcons (12-14) at Moby Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Colorado State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Falcons' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 59-54 loss to Boise State.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Air Force vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 74, Air Force 60

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' signature win of the season came against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to our computer rankings. The Falcons picked up the 67-65 home win on January 28.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Air Force is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.

Air Force 2022-23 Best Wins

63-60 at home over UTEP (No. 116) on December 4

71-68 at home over Fresno State (No. 236) on January 14

74-59 on the road over Fresno State (No. 236) on February 2

67-63 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on November 7

77-64 on the road over San Jose State (No. 301) on January 5

Air Force Performance Insights