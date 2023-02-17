How to Watch the Colorado vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing skid when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Colorado vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
- Colorado has a 16-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
- Colorado is 7-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.
- The Sun Devils average 65.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 57.5 the Buffaloes allow.
- Arizona State is 7-13 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- Arizona State has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
- The Sun Devils are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (40.1%).
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Sun Devils allow.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 67-48
|Gill Coliseum
|2/10/2023
|Washington State
|W 71-68
|CU Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Washington
|W 65-43
|CU Events Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|Stanford
|-
|CU Events Center
