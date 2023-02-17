The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing skid when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Colorado vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are only 3.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • Colorado has a 16-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.
  • Colorado is 7-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.
  • The Sun Devils average 65.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 57.5 the Buffaloes allow.
  • Arizona State is 7-13 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
  • Arizona State has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
  • The Sun Devils are making 36.6% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (40.1%).
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Sun Devils allow.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Oregon State W 67-48 Gill Coliseum
2/10/2023 Washington State W 71-68 CU Events Center
2/12/2023 Washington W 65-43 CU Events Center
2/17/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
2/23/2023 Stanford - CU Events Center

