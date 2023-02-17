Colorado vs. Arizona State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) at Desert Financial Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-59 in favor of Colorado, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Buffaloes earned a 65-43 victory over Washington.
Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Arizona State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 75, Arizona State 59
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- On January 6, the Buffaloes registered their signature win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Buffaloes have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 33) on February 3
- 71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 38) on December 21
- 71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 43) on February 10
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (posting 70.1 points per game, 92nd in college basketball, and giving up 57.5 per contest, 38th in college basketball) and have a +316 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Colorado has scored 65.5 points per game in Pac-12 play, and 70.1 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Buffaloes are scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (73.3) than away (66.7).
- At home Colorado is giving up 57.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is on the road (58.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Buffaloes are posting 66.4 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (70.1).
