Friday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) at Desert Financial Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-59 in favor of Colorado, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Buffaloes earned a 65-43 victory over Washington.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Arizona State 59

Colorado Schedule Analysis

On January 6, the Buffaloes registered their signature win of the season, a 77-67 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

The Buffaloes have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 33) on February 3

71-48 on the road over Marquette (No. 38) on December 21

71-68 at home over Washington State (No. 43) on February 10

Colorado Performance Insights