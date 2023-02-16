Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Northern Colorado Bears (11-14) and Idaho Vandals (11-13) matching up at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has a projected final score of 67-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Colorado, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Bears head into this matchup following a 79-48 loss to Sacramento State on Saturday.
Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
Northern Colorado vs. Idaho Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Colorado 67, Idaho 64
Northern Colorado Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season on December 2, a 72-65 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bears are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.
Northern Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 102-91 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 29
- 63-58 on the road over Idaho (No. 196) on January 21
- 67-39 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 29
- 73-60 on the road over Weber State (No. 250) on February 6
- 67-45 at home over Omaha (No. 257) on December 16
Northern Colorado Performance Insights
- The Bears average 61.9 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (168th in college basketball). They have a -51 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
- With 55.5 points per game in Big Sky contests, Northern Colorado is scoring 6.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (61.9 PPG).
- The Bears post 67.0 points per game at home, compared to 57.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Northern Colorado is ceding 63.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 64.3.
- The Bears have been scoring 56.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 61.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
