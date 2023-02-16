The Boise State Broncos' (13-14) MWC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Air Force Falcons (12-13) at Clune Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Air Force vs. Boise State Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos put up an average of 66 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.3 the Falcons allow.
  • Boise State is 12-2 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
  • Boise State has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Falcons average are only 0.7 more points than the Broncos allow (63.7).
  • When Air Force totals more than 63.7 points, it is 10-1.
  • Air Force has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 66 points.
  • The Falcons are making 31.9% of their shots from the field, 13.6% lower than the Broncos concede to opponents (45.5%).
  • The Broncos make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Air Force Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ Fresno State W 74-59 Save Mart Center
2/4/2023 UNLV L 98-57 Clune Arena
2/11/2023 @ Wyoming L 62-56 Arena-Auditorium
2/16/2023 Boise State - Clune Arena
2/18/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
2/23/2023 New Mexico - Clune Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.