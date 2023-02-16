How to Watch the Air Force vs. Boise State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos' (13-14) MWC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Air Force Falcons (12-13) at Clune Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Air Force vs. Boise State Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos put up an average of 66 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 65.3 the Falcons allow.
- Boise State is 12-2 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
- Boise State has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
- The 64.4 points per game the Falcons average are only 0.7 more points than the Broncos allow (63.7).
- When Air Force totals more than 63.7 points, it is 10-1.
- Air Force has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 66 points.
- The Falcons are making 31.9% of their shots from the field, 13.6% lower than the Broncos concede to opponents (45.5%).
- The Broncos make 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 74-59
|Save Mart Center
|2/4/2023
|UNLV
|L 98-57
|Clune Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Wyoming
|L 62-56
|Arena-Auditorium
|2/16/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Clune Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|2/23/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Clune Arena
